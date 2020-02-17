OSWEGO, NY – Jean P. Derby, 90, of Oswego, a former resident of Sterling, died Thursday morning February 13, 2020, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Jean was born in Rochester the daughter of the late Mynor and Anna (Attridge) Grapensteter.

Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved to care for her family.

She enjoyed gardening and quilting.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Hannibal and an active volunteer, especially at the chicken and biscuits dinners.

Jean was a religious education teacher for 20 years and a scout den mother.

Jean worked as a private aide at Dulin’s and Meadowbrook Adult Home, Hannibal for more than 22 years.

Jean and her husband, Richard, were proud owners of a dairy farm in Sterling, where they also produced maple syrup.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Richard Derby, in 2012; and their son, Ronald Derby.

She is survived by her children, Don (Bonnie) Derby of Florida, Sue (Dean) Percival of Sterling, Wayne (Mary) Derby of Georgia, Randy Derby of Florida and William (Lori) Derby of Sterling.

In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Saturday February 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

Burial in Springbrook Cemetery will be in the spring.

The family has requested contribution may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Food Pantry.

