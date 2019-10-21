OSWEGO, NY – Jean V. Branshaw, 84, a lifelong resident of Oswego, passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019, at her home.

Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Hansel) Delahunt and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

Jean was employed with General Electric before working for the Oswego City School District as a lunch lady for 25 years.

She was a longtime volunteer at St. Peter’s Church who enjoyed bowling and playing softball.

Surviving are her daughter, Delores Richards of Texas; a granddaughter, Ashley (Travis) Knox of Cato; a sister, Patricia Delahunt of Oswego; two brothers, Robert (Audrey) Delahunt of Georgia and James (Loretta) Delahunt of Oswego; two great-granddaughters, Rylee and Peyton Knox; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Rossi; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Branshaw Sr.; three children, Victoria Ann, Robert Joseph and Richard Jr.; two brothers, Edward Delahunt and John Delahunt; and a sister, Constance Perry.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from St. Peter’s Church.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Church, 83 E. Albany, St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

