FULTON, NY – Jeanette Davey Halstead, 93, of Fulton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday February 12, 2019.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and camping at Black Lake.

Jeanette was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert, whom she met while they both worked at Nestle Company in Fulton; and a sister, Marjorie Davey Cavone.

She will be forever loved by her daughters, Patricia Phillips and Christine (David) Arnold; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Stephen, Brian, Scott, Joshua and Katie; sisters, Mary Lou Hill, Mildred Eldridge and Ellen (Robert) Burns; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Spring burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions in Jeanette’s memory may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 357 State St., Fulton, NY 13069.

