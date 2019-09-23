Jeanette Knight-Carr, 70

FULTON, NY – Jeannette Knight-Carr, 70, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Syracuse, a daughter to Thomas and Jeanne LaFaro Ciaramella.

She worked in processing at the Plainville Turkey Farm, retiring in 1999.

Jeannette was filled with a plethora of knowledge on just about any topic you could think of, she loved to impart that information on anyone willing to listen.

She also had a passion for learning and would eagerly hang on every word when someone would share something with her.

Most of her life was dedicated to art, in every medium imaginable. She loved jewelry and antiques and fancied herself a doctor and veterinarian.

Those who knew her couldn’t disagree.

As determined as she was intelligent, once she set her mind on something, there was no turning back or convincing her otherwise.

She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Ciaramella.

She is survived by three daughters, Vanessa (Gary) Knight, Linda Smith and Heidi James; two granddaughters, Alexzandria and Sarah Knight; mother, Jeanne Ciaramella; sister, Deborah (Ralph) Mingolelli; brother, Michael Ciaramella; niece, Carissa (Michelle) Boisey; three nephews, Jesse (Kristen) Ryder, Justin (Aiesha) Boisey and Nathan (Holly) Mingolelli; best friend, Jody (Steve) Gates Perkins and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She departed from the world the way that she lived in it; encompassed by dreams.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, September 26, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St.t, Fulton.

Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave., Auburn.

