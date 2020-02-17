OSWEGO, NY – Jeanette LaLonde, 87, of Oswego died Sunday February 16, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Mrs. LaLonde was born in Watertown the daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Bush) Belden.

She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks, and a member of the Church of the Resurrection.

Mrs. LaLonde was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. LaLonde, in 2012.

She is survived by her children, Samual (Sherri) LaLonde of Oswego, and Dorothy (Michael) Rumrill of Oswego.

Mrs. LaLonde is also survived by her grandchildren, Gabrielle, Emily, Mariah, and Samual II; and great- grandson Owen.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Resurrection, West Fifth Street, Oswego.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

