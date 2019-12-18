OSWEGO, NY – Jeanne P. Gunther, 77, of Oswego, passed on Tuesday December 17, 2019.

Born and raised in Oswego, she attended Oswego schools and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

She met and married her husband, the late John F. Gunther, and raised her family with love.

She was a homemaker and a loving and caring people person.

She enjoyed spending time her family, and cherished her children and grandchildren.

She loved baking, loved the holidays and looked forward to her evening rides through Oswego.

She touched the heart of everyone she knew, and her laughter and presence will be missed by all.

Jeanne is survived by her loving children, two daughters, Cathleen Carson of Oswego and Joanne (Timothy) Woodard and two sons, Ronald (Patricia) Gunther and Robert (Kimberly) Gunther all of Oswego; 10 grandchildren, Kourtney and Nikolas Gunther, Jeffrey, Justin and Jonathon Carson, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Madeline Gunther, and Shannon and Timothy Woodard; four great-grandchildren, Lacey and Zayne, Jonathon and Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Jeanne is predeceased by her sons, John and Richard Gunther; two grandchildren, Kalee and Kristofer Gunther; and her sister, Sister Ann Cecilia Heise.

Calling hours will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., on Sunday, December 22 from 1-4 p.m. with a service to follow.

Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, to remember Jeanne in a special way, donations can be made in her name to a charity of your choice.

