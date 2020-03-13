HANNIBAL – Jeannette E. O’Grady, 78, of Hannibal, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Luke’s Nursing Home.

Born in Oswego, a daughter to the late Lyle and Merle Smith Kimball. She was a lifelong resident of the Hannibal area, growing up on a farm with nine other siblings and her mother, Merle and her stepfather, Nelson DeSilverio.

Jeannette worked as a production line operator for Nestle Co., Fulton eventually retiring in June 1999, after 30 years. She was a huge fan of Elvis, loved the Yankees and SU basketball.

Jeannette was predeceased by her husband, Charles O’Grady; twin brothers, Wesley and Stanley Kimball.

Surviving are her sisters, Marion Osborne, Vivian Cochrane, Joan O’Grady, Delores (Milan) Hubbard, Betty (Raymond) Teitz; brothers, Bill and David Kimball; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m on Thursday, March 19 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be held at Hannibal Village Cemetery in the spring.

