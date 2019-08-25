OSWEGO, NY – Our dear daughter Jennifer Helen Walsh, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Jennifer was born on November 20, 1991, the daughter of William and Judith (O’Connor) Walsh.

Jennifer was employed by WellNow Urgent Care.

Jennifer loved her job, her co-workers and kept them always smiling and laughing.

Jennifer was a bright light with a beautiful heart.

She was full of life and especially loved her family and friends.

She was a devoted aunt to her niece and nephew, Connor and Lucy.

Jennifer was very artistic, enjoyed kayaking, listening to music, and caring for her new puppy, Manson.

Jennifer loved spending time in Fair Haven, watching beautiful sunsets with her boyfriend, Jason, and creating memories with her family and friends.

Jennifer is survived by her loving parents, William and Judith (O’Connor) Walsh; her sister, Michelle (Walsh) Hopp (Eric Otis); nephew, Connor Hopp and niece, Lucy Otis; her boyfriend Jason Bivens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jennifer was predeceased by her grandparents, Harold and Lucille O’Connor and Francis and Helen Walsh; and uncles, Rick Lowden and Michael Walsh.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 27 from 2-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 28 for immediate family and Jennifer will be buried at Hannibal Cemetery.

