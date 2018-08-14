Jessalyn Bolkema Receives University of Nebraska-Lincoln Degree

LINCOLN, NEB — Jessalyn Bolkema of Oswego was among 751 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during the summer commencement ceremony Aug. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Bolkema earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the Office of Graduate Studies.

Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremony, in which undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded.

Donde Plowman, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at Nebraska, delivered the commencement address.

The graduates are from 38 countries, 38 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 75 Nebraska communities.

For a complete list of graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/vk96.

