Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation Supports ER Pediatrics at Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation is enabling Oswego Health to accommodate the hospital’s youngest emergency department patients by providing a $10,000 donation to design a pediatric friendly room.

Oswego Hospital’s emergency services department is staffed 24 hours-a-day by board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurses.

This highly-trained and experienced emergency medicine staff is ready to treat a range of emergent conditions quickly and safely.

In fact, each year the department provides excellent and compassionate care to more than 25,000 visitors.

Of those patients, in 2018 alone, the emergency department treated 2,823 patients younger than 13 years old and 1,485 patients between the ages of 14-18.

“As you can imagine we have a significant number of pediatric patients each year in the emergency department and it’s important to the physicians and staff that while these young patients are here that they are as comfortable as possible,” said Wajeeh Sana, MD, Oswego Health Emergency Services Medical Director. “By providing both a comfortable environment and age-appropriate activities they will be more at ease.”

According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics, children’s pain is often underestimated in hospitals’ emergency departments because children may have difficulty conveying the severity of their symptoms.

The general anxiety of the ER experience only heightens children’s pain, the report said.

Children may be confused about what’s happening to them and why they’re being poked and prodded by doctors, so this may make them even more uncomfortable.

The report suggests dedicating a small section of your emergency department as a place for children, with colorful walls and furniture, and toys and games for children to play with.

Oswego Health wants to do everything it can to make its youngest patients as comfortable as possible when they’re in their care in the emergency room.

With the support from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation along with a previous donation from Little Lukes in 2018, the renovations to create a kid-friendly space will begin in 2020.

