Jim Rice Makes Two New Complaints Against Michaels Campaign

FULTON – Fulton Democratic Chairman, Jim Rice announced that he has filed two additional complaints with the State Board of Elections against Deana Michaels for Mayor and Pathfinder Bank.

The first new complaint charges the Michaels Campaign with ignoring the state election law’s requirement to report and return illegal contributions, also known in this case as “over-contributions,” in their 32-day financial filing.

“Pathfinder admitted to the illegal contributions in their CEO’s statement to Oswego County Today on September 4. However, the bank and Michaels have apparently decided to thumb their noses at the law and hope to run out the clock, so Michaels gets to use the ill-gotten funds for her campaign further illustrating an obvious conflict of interest,” Rice said.

Pathfinder Bank and the Michaels campaign are already the subject of the two other official complaints by Rice filed with the New York State Board of Elections last month regarding alleged illegal campaign contributions made by the bank to her campaign.

The directions from the state Board of Elections state that “over-contributions must be refunded” and “the amount refunded reported on Schedule M” of their financial filing. Schedule M from Friends of Deana Michaels October 3 financial report did not show the return of Pathfinder’s alleged illegal contributions to her campaign.

“Pathfinder Bank meddling in Fulton’s election is bad enough and Pathfinder making illegal contributions to Deana Michaels is beyond outrageous, but for Michaels and Pathfinder to ignore directions from the state Board of Elections speaks volumes about the extent they’re willing to go to get Pathfinder into City Hall,” Rice said. “In addition to this update, it is my understanding that the Michaels campaign returned a $150 donation from the Child Advocacy Center, which I declared illegal.”

The other new complaint centers on Pathfinder’s additional alleged illegal contributions in July and August. The bank contributed $1000 to the campaign of Republican Assemblyman Gary Finch on August 14 and $1000 to Republican Ryan McMahon for Onondaga County Executive July 20. These contributions, like the Michaels contribution, exceeded Pathfinder’s allowable contributions for the year.

