OSWEGO, NY – Joan Browning Savas of Fulton passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Born in Richwood, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ola and Macil (Jones) Browning.

Joan was a graduate of Fulton High School and later graduated from Beaux Arts School of Beauty in Syracuse NY.

She served as president and vice president of the Hairdressers Association in Fulton and held one of the oldest cosmetology licenses in the state of New York.

In 1953, she met and married her late husband, Emmanuel (Homer) Savas, with whom she spent 64 wonderful years and raised three boys.

Joan is survived by her sons and their wives, John and Chi Chi of New York City, Chris and Lisa of Marietta, Georgia, and James and Julie of Seattle, Washington; four grandchildren, Brittini and Emmanuel (Manny) of Georgia, Drew and Nicholas of Seattle; her sister, Carolyn Rimert of Gordonsville, Virginia; and several loved and admired nieces and nephews.

She was beloved by many for her lighthearted sense of humor, her loving nature and infectious laughter.

Friendly and open-hearted, Joan never knew a stranger.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15 from 4-7 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, 11 W. Albany St.

Joan was a member of St Sophia’a Greek Orthodox Church, Syracuse NY.

Contributions can be made in her name to St. Sophia’s, 325 Waring Road Syracuse NY 13224 or Mount Adnah Cemetery, 706 E. Broadway, Fulton NY 13069.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...