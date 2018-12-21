Joe Stabb Hired as Executive Director at OCHS

OSWEGO, NY – The board of directors has hired Joe Stabb, Ph.D., to be the executive director for the Oswego County Humane Society.

Stabb will provide leadership and advocacy in representing the Oswego County Humane Society to funding sources, community and civic organizations, local and regional businesses, and regulatory agencies.

Stabb has worked in a variety of industries to utilize their traditional and digital resources to meet and exceed their revenue goals.

He has experience in marketing communications, public relations, business development, organizational development and leadership development.

He is also an assistant professor

at SUNY Oswego, where he teaches courses in public relations, social media, and leadership development.

Stabb is a graduate from Utica College of Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations, a Master of Science degree from Keuka College in Management and has a doctoral degree in Leadership and Policy from Niagara University.

Stabb also holds an advanced certificate in international trade and commerce from the World Trade Center Association and his accreditation in public relations from the Universal Accreditation Board.

He also believes in giving back to the community.

He currently serves on the board of directors for the Association of Professional Researchers for Advancement and Shriners International, Tigris Shriners.

He is also an active member of the Public Relations Society of America and the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

“Joe is clearly the best person to lead the Oswego County Humane Society and he has the unanimous support of the board,” said, Jo Piersma, Esq., board president. “We are excited to work with Joe Stabb as we work toward the future and our investment in the Oswego County, NY, community.”

A full bio for Stabb can be found at https://oswegohumane.org/profile/joe_stabb/.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81.

Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...