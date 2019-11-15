OSWEGO, NY – John A. Piazza, 83, of Sodus, NY, died Friday November 15, 2019, peacefully at his home.

He was born in Fulton the son of the late John and Sarah (Chalone) Piazza.

Mr. Piazza retired from the United States Army after 26 years of service.

During his service he was an army medic for eleven years, then an army recruiter, and upon his retirement he was a career counselor.

Mr. Piazza is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Piazza of Sodus; their children, Anne Marie (Loren) Bock of Williamson, Theresa White of Buffalo, John Piazza Jr. of Williamson, Michael (Giovanna) Piazza of Texas.

He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Michael Anthony, Matthew, Bradley, John III, Emily and Nicholas; and his sisters, Mary Ambrosetti of Oswego, and Donna (John) Torrese of Granby.

Mr. Piazza in addition to his parents was predeceased by his siblings, Bill and Anne Marie.

Funeral services and burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery will be private.

The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

