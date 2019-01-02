John E. Niccoli, 82

FULTON, NY – John E. Niccoli Sr., 82, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego.

Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy Deno Niccoli.

John was a licensed master plumber and a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local #73 for more than 30 years.

He was an avid bowler and a member of the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame, and a SU football enthusiast and season ticket holder for 25 years.

John served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-63.

He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Patricia; son, John Jr.; and sister, Dorothy Morrison.

Surviving are his sons, Ken (Kelly) Niccoli of Fulton and Steve (Janine) Niccoli of Winterset, Ia.; grandchildren, Ted Niccoli of Portland, Oregon, Devon Niccoli of Portland, Maine and Elena (Jeffrey) Greenberg of Des Moines, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Phineas; sisters, Mary (Harvey) Seymour Jr. and Gertrude “Trudy” Niccoli both of Fulton.

He was especially loved by his many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

The family acknowledges a special thank you to the dedicated nursing staff at Seneca Hill Manor for its love and kindness to John.

Foster Funeral Home in Fulton has care of the arrangements.

