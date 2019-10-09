HANNIBAL, NY – John F. Adsitt, 79, of Hannibal, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a brief illness.

He was a son to the late, Franklyn and Madeleine Hill Adsitt and a graduate of Hannibal Central Schools in 1958.

John was a lifelong resident of Hannibal, an active member of the Red Creek Conservation Club and a member of the Hannibal American Legion.

He was the owner of Adsitt’s Valley Station in Hannibal.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing and skeet shooting.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Martha Eileen; son-in-law, George LeVea; and his grandson, Timothy Manno.

Surviving are his four children, Cynthia (Patrick) Manno of Fulton, Maria Taylor of Fulton, Maureen (Kevin) Gilbert of Fulton, Jonathan Adsitt of Webster; seven grandchildren, Patrick (Muchen) Manno, Emily Manno, Kayleigh Adsitt, Kieran Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Jake LeVea and Rachel LeVea; two great-grandchildren, Patrick Manno and Noah Wilson; brother, Dwayne (Marilyn) Adsitt; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 9-11 a.m. on October 12 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Hannibal American Legion, 226 Rochester St., Hannibal, NY 13074, in John’s memory.

