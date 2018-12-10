OSWEGO, NY – John F. Schrader, 96, of Oswego died Sunday December 9, 2018, at his home with his family by his side.

Mr. Schrader was born in Oswego, the son of the late Otto and Elizabeth (Stock) Schrader.

Mr. Schrader served in the United States Navy during World War II.

He was a member of the Carpenters’ Local #747, Oswego, retiring in 1984.

Mr. Schrader was a member of the Elks Lodge, Oswego, and former member of the Oswego Bowling League.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, where he was an usher, festival volunteer, treasurer of the Holy Name Society, and the finance committee.

Mr. Schrader was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Polega) Schrader, in 2017.

He is survived by his children, Karen Schrader of Delmar, NY, Susan (George) Schrader – Rank of Pattersonville, NY, and Richard (Diane) Schrader of Oswego; and five grandchildren, Amalea, Nicholas, Ariana, Aubree and Mitchell.

In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Agnes Neumann of Delmar, NY, and Ann Hewitt of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Scrader was predeceased by his siblings, Verna Lass, Norbert Schrader, William Schrader, Joseph Schrader, Patrick Schrader, Edward Schrader, Francis Schrader, Mary Sagneri, Thomas Schrader, Robert Schrader, and Daniel Schrader.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Oswego, where a Mass of Christian will be celebrated.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

