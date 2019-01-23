John J. Scott, 80, of 201 W. 2nd Street, Oswego NY and a 48-year resident of 3402 Main Street, Mexico NY; passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital, surrounded by family, after a brief illness.

John was born in New York City, NY on January 16, 1939 to John and Nora Scott.

John graduated from St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay, LI, NY and later attended SUNY Farmingdale and SUNY Adelphi. He served in the United States Air Force and the US Marine Corps.

He was employed at the Brookhaven National Lab, Stone and Webster and retired from the New York Power Authority’s, James A. Fitzpatrick Nuclear Plant, in 2000.

John is survived by, his wife of 57 years, Sandra; daughter, Sharon Matolka (Scott), of Hudson, OH; son, John J. Scott (Kim), of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Caron Feeney (James), of Oswego; son, James (Alison Combs), of Portland, OR; eight grandchildren, James, John, Elizabeth Feeney, Nicholas, Matthew, Vincent Matolka, of Hudson, OH; Jenna and John J. Scott, of Las Vegas NV; his 100 year old, mother-in-law, Lea Howley, of Oswego, and brother-in-law, Francis Howley (Kay), of Oswego.

John enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and helping with events at the Mexico Point State Park.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 from St. Anne Mother of Mary Roman Catholic Church, Main Street, Mexico NY. Spring Interment will be in the Mexico Village Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Harter Funeral Home, 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John’s memory be made to, Sarah House, 100 Roberts Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13207 or to Casey’s Cottage, Mexico NY.

