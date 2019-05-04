John Kessler, 78

FULTON. NY – John A. Kessler Sr., 78, of Fulton, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at home with his wife by his side.

Born in Syracuse, a son to the late Michael and Margaret Klumbach Kessler.

John and his wife resided most of their lives in Cato, recently moving to Fulton.

He worked as an exterminator, eventually retiring after 25 years.

John loved to stay active, so shortly after retirement he started working again as a meat cutter for Tops Friendly Markets in Baldwinsville.

He enjoyed fishing, crafts and playing the organ but most of all, spending time with family.

John was predeceased by his brother, Michael; and three sisters, Christine, Laura and Mary.

Surviving are his wife, Theresa O’Neil Kessler; five sons, John, Michael, Steven, Scott of Fulton and Richard of Cato; one daughter, Jennifer Ryder of Fulton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a funeral service to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation in John’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

