John L. Fredenberg, 64

FULTON, NY – John L. Fredenberg passed away at Oswego Hospital on July 18, 2018.

He was born on February 26, 1954 in Fulton, a son to the late Victor Fredenberg and Mary (Ensworth) Fredenberg.

John had a love and natural talent for working on automobiles.

He is survived by his longtime companion Connie Fratello of Phoenix; siblings, Victor Fredenberg of Arizona, Douglas (Cindy) Fredenberg of Texas, Cynthia (Ron) Towle of Fulton, and James (Marlene) Baker of Fulton; his children; and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 10 am – 12 pm with a memorial service immediately following on Thursday July 26, 2018 at the First Congregational Church of New Haven, 4266 State Route 104, New Haven, NY

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association of Central New York, 17 Technology Place, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

James A. Menter Funeral Home

www.menterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

