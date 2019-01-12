FULTON, NY – John M. Weaver Sr., 78, of Palermo, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

A son to the late Calvin and Edna Sands Weaver, he was a lifelong resident of the Fulton/Palermo area.

He worked as a car dealer-owner of John Weaver Auto and as a forklift operator, retiring from Morrill Press in Fulton.

John spent most of his free time as a father for children and adults with special needs.

He was predeceased by his wife of almost 60 years, Carol.

Surviving are his daughter, Christine (Thomas Pardee) Weaver of Palermo; son, John Weaver Jr. of Alden; six grandchildren, Monica, Denise, Debra, John, Jesse and Chelsea; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Brenda) Weaver; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Fairdale Rural Cemetery in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

