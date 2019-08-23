FULTON, NY – John R. Cook, 83, of Fulton, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

He was a fan of NASCAR and lifetime bowling enthusiast, who was proudly inducted into the Fulton Bowling Hall of Fame in 2018.

John will be forever loved by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Lindsey Cook; and two daughters, Jodi and Laurie.

There are no calling hours or services.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Oswego County Human Society, oswegohumane.org/donations.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

