OSWEGO, NY – John Robert Zappala, 90, of Oswego, passed away Saturday January 5, 2019, with his family by his side.

Mr. Zappala was born in 1928, the son of the late Antonio and Catherine (Arena) Zappala from Catania, Sicily, Italy.

His lifelong passion was vegetable farming; having acreage in New York and Florida.

He was president of Oswego Growers and Shippers, which was one of the few onion packaging plants in the Eastern US.

He was an Oswego County Vegetable Growers Association member.

Mr. Zappala is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alice Arduini Zappala of Oswego; their children, John Zappala Jr. of Dryden, Kenneth (JoAnn) Zappala of Georgia, Jaime Zappala of Ithaca and Suzanne (Joseph) Riciputo of Fulton; grandchildren, Matthew Zappala, Cara and Nicholas Riciputo and Desiree Zappala; great-grandson, Trevor Zappala; and his brother, Samuel (Genevieve) Zappala of Oswego.

Mr. Zappala was predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia Zappala; and siblings, Jenny Zappala, Helen Battiato, Maurice Zappala, Angeline Santore, Sarah and Rose Manasseri.

Funeral services will be private.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, NY.

