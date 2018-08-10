John Sayles Ludington, 76

FULTON, NY – John Sayles Ludington, 76, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday July 4, 2018, in Thailand with his wife, Junsuree, by his side.

Born September 17, 1941, John was the youngest child of Marjorie (Ramsey) and Homer A. Ludington.

He graduated from Fulton High School in 1959 and from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1963.

While in college John enjoyed being in a rock band.

Upon graduating from college, he went to Officer Training School in Pensacola, Florida, where he became a Navy pilot.

After flying reconnaissance missions for five years for the military during the Vietnam War, he became a pilot for Northwest Airlines and retired in 1997.

John loved the sea, science, playing the piano and fishing with his son.

He is survived by his wife, Junsuree; his son, David (Maria) Ludington; his granddaughter, Josie; a brother, Ramsey G. Ludington; a niece, Marion L. Ciciarelli; and by a nephew, Spencer J. Ludington.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a sister, Vivian Harrington Smith.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in John’s memory may be made to the National Rifle Association at donate.nra.org.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Ludington family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

