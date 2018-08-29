Johnny Mack Brown, 54

HANNIBAL, NY – Johnny Mack Brown, 54, of Hannibal, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at home after a 15-month battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 24, 1964, in Fulton, a son to James A. and Evelyn L. (Hall) Brown.

Johnny worked most recently as a bus driver for Oswego County Opportunities.

He loved all animals, especially his dogs, along with hunting, fishing and most importantly his family and God.

Johnny was a gentle, compassionate, selfless man who always put others before himself.

He will be eternally missed.

Johnny was predeceased by a brother, James A. “Little Jimmy,” in 1959.

He is survived by his pride and joy, daughter, Ashley A. (Richard) Beach of Oswego; his parents; two sisters, Donna M. Brown of Phoenix and Dawn L. Neupert of Baldwinsville; two nieces, Tiffany (William) Hoff of Baldwinsville and Chelsea Clark of Phoenix; two great-nieces, Alexis Hoff and Desiree Hoff; four aunts, Betty Kimball of Fulton, Judy (David) Longley of Oswego, Henrietta (Coe) Brown of Fulton and Linda Hall of Minetto; one uncle, Jerry Hall of Fulton; and his companion of five years, Christina Biddy of Liverpool.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 31, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, in Johnny’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

