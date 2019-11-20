Join the Great American Smokeout Nov. 21

OSWEGO COUNTY – The American Cancer Society encourages people to join the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November every year.

The Oswego County Health Department and Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., will also mark the Nov. 21 occasion and urge those who smoke or have a loved one who does to join the event.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said, “The Great American Smokeout is a day for individuals to make a plan to quit smoking. It doesn’t happen in a day, but it can start in a day with support from family members and friends.”

The Oswego County Health Department offers these tips for people who are planning to quit smoking:

• Create your quit plan and write down your goals.

• Establish a strong support system with friends and family who will help you quit.

• Take one day at a time and celebrate small successes.

• Successful quit rates are higher with a combination of FDA-approved medication and counseling.

While the adult smoking rate in New York State has dropped to 12.8% for the first time in recorded history, it remains high in Oswego County at 30.5%.

“Smoking continues to be the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States,” said Huang. “It can lead to cancer, heart disease, stroke and serious lung diseases. Approximately one in every five deaths in the U.S. is caused by smoking.”

He added, “It also affects non-smoking adults and children. Second-hand smoke exposure can cause non-smoking adults to develop cancer and heart disease. It can cause children to have poor lung growth and develop serious lung illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 41,000 non-smoking adults and infants die each year from secondhand smoke exposure.”

Tobacco Free CNY serves Onondaga, Oswego and Cayuga counties and works to reduce the power and presence of the tobacco industry in Central New York communities through policy change and youth empowerment.

This year, the group is celebrating the Great American Smokeout by bringing awareness to tobacco-free outdoor air policies which have been created in more than 500 cities and towns throughout the state.

A number of hospitals, businesses, colleges and landlords have followed this lead by creating policies of their own.

“Tobacco-free outdoor air policies not only help individuals quit using tobacco, but they also reduce exposure to second-hand smoke, tobacco litter and the risk of building fires caused by lit tobacco products,” said Christina Wilson, executive director of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. “The goal is to decrease the presence of tobacco in everyday life to help Central New York residents live healthy, safe and tobacco-free lives.”

If you would like to implement a tobacco-free outdoor air policy where you work, where your children play or where you live, contact Tobacco Free CNY at 315-435-3280.

For support with quitting and to see if you qualify for free medications, call the New York State Quitline at 1-866-697-8487 or visit www.nysmokefree.com.

