Jonas Leon Palmer, 69

HANNIBAL, NY – Jonas Leon Palmer, “JP,” 69, of Hannibal, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2017, at home.

He was predeceased by his son, Paul John Palmer, in 1972; and sister, Shirley Ann McIntyre.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; three sons, Jonas (Judy) Palmer of Tennessee, Andrew (Kathy) Palmer of Tennessee and Christopher (Chrissy) Palmer of Auburn; six grandchildren, Danika, Eric, Deanna, Riley, Darian and Brennan; two brothers, Neal and Carl Palmer; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, August 4, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hannibal Fire Company, P.O. Box 252, Hannibal, NY 13074 or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, 4043 Maple Road, Suite 105, Amherst, NY 14226 in Jonas’ memory.

