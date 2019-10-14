Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys Debut on Music Hall stage October 19

OSWEGO – Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys ride into Oswego for its debut appearance at the Music Hall on October 19.

The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St.

Show time is 7:30 p.m., doors open 7 p.m.

Emceeing the cowboys will be special guest emcee, John McConnell.

The Pickup Cowboys are musical gunslingers, vaudevillian hucksters, and old-fashioned tent revivalists, bringing a bold new set of working-class anthems to Americana fans.

Byrd is a preacher’s son, Gulf War veteran, and award-winning songwriter from North Carolina, known for literary songs that have become Americana favorites.

Johnny Waken cut his teeth on electric guitar opening for The Blues Brothers Band on their Red, Hot & Blue tour in 1992.

Austin McCall drums with Senegalese griot Diali Cissokho, Indie duo Violet Bell, and international theatre troupe Paper Hand Puppet Intervention.

“One of the top 50 songwriters of the past 50 years.” ~ Chicago Tribune.

For more information, visit www.jonathanbyrd.com or view a video at https://youtu.be/8PDPD0SIK-Y.

Concert tickets are $19 ($16 advance sale). Children 16 and younger are half price and younger than 6 free.

Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.

Find more information at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected]

Larry Hoyt, WAER radio host of Common Threads, leads off the weekend as the guest host for Open Mic Friday on October 18.

Open mic runs from 7 to 10 p.m. with all ages and experience levels welcome to perform.

The season continues November 2 with the Celtic sounds of the New McKrells & the Kinlough Academy.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore.

The Music Hall is family-friendly and the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage.

Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.

Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12.

Children 16 and younger are half price and younger than 6 free.

Open mic is a $2 donation.

The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978.

Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks – from running the sound board to making popcorn.

Students can also earn credit for community service.

