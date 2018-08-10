Joseph Allerton, 99

FULTON, NY – Joseph Allerton, 99, of Fulton, died peacefully in his home on Thursday August 9, 2018.

He was predeceased by his parents, Moses and Rebecca; his wife of 69 years, Muriel; son, Paul; and brother, George.

Joe was born in New York City on March 17, 1919, from his parents who were immigrants from Ireland.

He graduated from New York University with a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineer and earned his Ph.D. in the same from the University of Michigan.

He excelled and was given honorary memberships in Tau Beta Pi, Phi Lambda Upsilon, Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma Xi.

Joe was twice recruited to work on the Manhattan Project, which he contributed to for a number of years.

With his chemical engineering training and experience he worked in a variety of food related companies during which time much research was being conducted into developing new food products with innovative processes such as dehydration and freeze-drying technology.

From General Foods he joined the Nestle Company for approximately 20 years where he was manager of technical development.

In his active years, Joe enjoyed camping, fishing, photography, travel, exercise and boating.

He at one time was president of the Fulton Rotary, trustee of the Fulton YMCA, financial chairman of the State Street United Methodist Church, on the board of A. Lee Memorial Hospital and worked tirelessly to improve the quality of Lake Neatahwanta.

He truly loved music, was an active participant in the local sing-a-longs and took great pleasure in attending community music programs.

Surviving are his sons, Peter (Margo) and their daughter, Caelin, of Toronto, Steven (Jane) of Key West, daughter, Martha (Michael) of California; and brother, John (Lee) of Seattle.

He was also blessed with three nieces and a nephew, three step-grandchildren, and one step-great-granddaughter.

Services will be in September with notification forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fulton Music Association or State Street United Methodist Church are appreciated.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

