OSWEGO, NY – Joseph Francis Patrick Gibson, 87, of Fulton, entered peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday January 25, 2020, three days before his 88th birthday.

Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Walter Gibson and Julia (Lennon) Toye.

Joe was raised in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School.

Joseph served in the US Army as a sergeant during the Korean War, and was honorably dis-charged in 1952.

Joe was first employed by the Sealright Company in Fulton as a photo engraver, and then he worked with the Laborers 214 for more than 20 years.

After retiring from the Laborers, he returned to the Sealright Company, now Hutamaki, and continued his employment there until retirement.

Joe was a proud member of the VFW, KWVA, and the Oswego Elks Club.

He is survived by his loving children, Michael Gibson of Fulton and Karen (Michael) Sereno of Oswego; his sister, Carol Delaney of Georgia; foster sister, Rita (Randy) Izyk of Oswego; foster brother, John Michael Izyk of Scriba; five grandchildren, Sarese, Shane and Skyler Gibson and Chase and Jacob Sereno; and two great-grandchildren, Xadian and Audrin Porter.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Anthony “Red” Gibson and Thomas Gibson.

As per Joseph’s request, his body has been donated to SUNY Upstate Anatomical Gift Program.

There are no services scheduled at this time, but a service date and time will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Joseph’s children ask that you make a donation in their father’s name to the charity of your choice.

Mr. Gibson’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

