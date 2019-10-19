FULTON, NY – On Friday, October 18, 2019, Joseph J. Nastasi passed away at the age of 73 at home with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joseph was born in Fulton on October 6, 1946, to Joseph and Katherine Nastasi.

Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

He worshipped God as a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fulton.

Joseph was employed at Northern Ready Mix for 45 years before retiring in 2015.

Joe was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially to the New York Giants and LA Dodgers.

Joseph will be forever remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joan; his four children, Jacqueline, Anthony (Amy), James (Sara) and Melissa (Brian); his sister, JoAnn Torbitt; his grandchildren, Blair (Garrett), Sebastian, Mike, Nicholas, Tyler (Cailee), Nick (Megan) and Jason (Spencer); his great-grandchildren, Dominic, Parker and Gracie-Mae; several cousins, nieces, nephews and lastly his cherished pets, Gizmo, Bella and Foxy.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Katherine; his beloved sister, Patricia and his brother-in-law, William Torbitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, October 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton.

Burial will be private.

The Nastasi family will greet friends following the mass in the fellowship hall of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Contributions may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc. P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126 or to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

The Nastasi family would like to thank the staff at Oswego County Hospice as well as Dr. Seth, his nurses and his staff for their loving care of Joseph during his illness.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Nastasi family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

“The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you”…

Deuteronomy 33:27

