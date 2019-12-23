FULTON, NY – Joseph R. Somers, 88; of Fulton passed away peacefully on Sunday December 22, 2019, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation Nursing, Syracuse.

He was born in Fulton to the late Leonard and Clara (Mustard) Somers.

Joe remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

He was a United States veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War, and Vietnam War.

Joe additionally served in Cuba and Germany before retiring after 22+ years of service from 1952 to 1974.

He was a past commander and honor guard member with the Fulton VFW Post #569.

He worked for Nestles, Fulton; Miller Brewery, Volney; and Menter Ambulance Service as an EMT-3, and hearse driver for more than 30 years.

Joe was a hard worker, good provider, active community member, and family man.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Betty J. Somers, in 2018.

Joe is survived by their children, Donald Somers of Cicero, Joni (Chris) Locke of Marietta, William Somers of Fulton, Pamela (Michael) Puterbaugh of Fulton, Richard Somers of Aberdeen, NC; and Joseph Somers of Cicero; grandchildren: Desirae, Jared, Zoie, Kellan; and great-grandchildren: Alex, James, Ella; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Burial with a graveside service and military honors will be held in the Spring at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...