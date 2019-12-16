OSWEGO, NY – Joseph S. Struallo, 89, of Oswego, passed on Sunday December 15, 2019.

Born on March 19, 1930, to the late Samuel and Santa (Occhino) Struallo, he was raised in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School.

He was a United States veteran and served in the Army during the Koren War from 1951-1953.

He was a Staff Sergeant in Germany.

In 1953, Joseph married his wife of 66 years, Patricia Rose Segretto, and raised their three children.

He was employed by Flexo Wire for 25 years, A&P for 15 years and retired from Oswego Hos-pital where he worked for 21 years.

Joseph was a member of the American Legion #268 and #271 Elks Club.

He loved spending time at his camp on Milea Beach.

He also loved to tinker in his workshop downstairs and made beautiful candle holders.

Survived are his loving wife, Patricia; his daughter, Josephine Dowd of Oswego; two sons, Sam Lisa) Struallo of Oswego and Frank (Julie) Struallo of Oswego; one brother, Charles Regano of Oswego; his sister, Annie Segretto of Oswego; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by four sisters, Gen Carrico, Nancy Purce, Mary Struallo and Josie Ottman; and his son-in-law, Rick Dowd.

Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, De-cember 19 at St. Joseph’s Church.

Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Joseph’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

