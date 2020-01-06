FULTON, NY – Josephine Hall, 90, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.

She was born in New York City, NY, to the late Charles and Anna (Guardino) Tyrrell.

Mrs. Hall had been a resident of Fulton for most of her life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Calvin Hall; daughter, Karen Guile; and son, Gary Hall.

Mrs. Hall is survived by her children: Frederick (Kathy) Guile of Fulton, Calvin (Melissa) Hall of Oswego; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial will be held in the spring at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

