FULTON, NY – Josephine Hitchcock, 92, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Thursday morning January 23, 2020, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego.

Josephine was born in Fulton to the late Stephen and Anna Kush.

She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Josephine retired from Nestles Co., Fulton, where she worked as a secretary.

She was previously employed with Fulton Savings.

Josephine was a past member of the St. Michael’s Church and Holy Family Church, Fulton.

She enjoyed playing the piano and being active with her husband in Ballroom and Polka Dancing.

Josephine was predeceased by her husband of 59 years: Richard J. Hitchcock in 2008; and five siblings: Kate, Rose, Sarah, Nicholas and Julia.

She is survived by her children: Linda Hitchcock-Lindop of Daly City, Calif., Stephen Hitchcock of Fair Haven, David (Cornelia) Hitchcock of Yorbalinda, Calif. and Alan Hitchcock of Fulton; her sister, Jean Barrus of Fulton; three grandchildren: Zachary and Cassandra Lindop, and Jennifer Hitchcock; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro.

Burial and committal service will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St., Fulton.

