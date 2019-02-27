Joshua Matteson Earns Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA — Joshua Matteson of Oswego earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2018 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of creating the next – the next idea, the next technology, and the next legion of agile minds well equipped to imagine and engineer our future.

More than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report.

For more information visit www.gatech.edu.

