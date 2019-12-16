FULTON, NY – Josie P. Wolski, 93, a resident of Fulton, until five years when she moved to Maryland to be closer her daughter, and family.

Mrs. Wolski died Monday December 9, 2019, in Maryland.

She was born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Peter and Virginia (Critelli) Procopio.

Mrs. Wolski was an employment supervisor for Nestles for more than 50 years, until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gustof Wolski, in 1968; and her sisters, Frances LaFrate, Angela Hubbard and Ann Dings.

Mrs. Wolski is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Michael D. Weitzner of Maryland; and her granddaughter, Megan Weitzner of Maryland.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Baldwinsville.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, in the spring.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. Second. St. S., Fulton.

