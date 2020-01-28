FULTON, NY – Joyce E. Richards, 77; of Granby passed away peacefully Sunday morning January 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, after enduring a brief illness.

She was born in Yonkers, NY, to the late Grace Cooper Collins.

Mrs. Richards was a longtime resident of Fulton having moved there in 1958.

She was a past Leader with 4H, a member of the United Methodist Women, Bowen’s Corners Church and a former member of the Cody Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary where she was also an active volunteer with the annual fundraising events.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Jacob Richards; and her siblings and in-laws, Patricia and Harry Henze, and John and Joyce Collins.

Mrs. Richards is survived by her husband of 59 years, Nelson Richards Sr. of Fulton; their sons: Michael (Susie) Richards of Fulton, and Thomas (Kitty) Richards of Massachusetts; her 2 brothers: Gilbert (Shirley) Collins of Fulton, and James (Ellen) Zahakos of Massachusetts; 2 granddaughters: Grace and Corinne Richards and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

A memorial service will follow at 11:15 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Mary Johnson officiating.

Burial will be held privately.

