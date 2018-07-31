JP Jewelers Presents ‘Retro Night’ at the Races August 4 at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY – Believe it or not, the month of August is here and only three events now remain in Oswego Speedway’s ‘Road to the Championship’ which will continue this Saturday, August 4, when JP Jewelers at Oswego presents ‘Retro Night’ at the races.

It will be a very busy evening at the speedway with the Oswego Speedway Old Timer’s Reunion set to take place prior to all of the on track action at Lighthouse Lanes.

Several former drivers and race cars will be on hand throughout the thirteenth annual gathering set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $12 admission includes your choice of either a chicken BBQ or pulled pork dinner from the bowling alley.

When the Old Timer’s Reunion commences, there will also be a bit of a ‘retro’ feel at the track as the evening’s race program will include a 45-lap main event for the Novelis Supermodifieds and 30-lap feature for the Pathfinder Bank SBS with hot laps set to begin at 4:30 p.m., time trials at 6:15 p.m. and heat racing beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Unique to this Saturday night’s events will be two ‘throwback’ graphics schemes in the Novelis Supermodified ranks designed to honor a pair of the division’s all-time greats.

For the first time since 1980, the unmistakable Jim Shampine ‘green’ will be back on the track in competitive fashion with Keith Shampine sporting a tribute ‘8-Ball’ scheme to his uncle on the Osetek Racing No. 55.

Joining Shampine with a throwback scheme is John Nicotra Racing, as current Supermodified points leader Otto Sitterly’s No. 7 will be fitted to replicate the silver No. 39 four-wheel drive, rear-engine Supermodified that Fred Graves campaigned at the speedway in 1975 and 1976. The Graves family will be on hand to see the car hit the track this weekend and will also attend the Old Timer’s Reunion.

Presenting all of the action is JP Jewelers, located on West Bridge Street on State Route 104 in Oswego.

Founded in 2009, JP Jewelers is family owned and operated. Owners James Pauldine and Kevin Hill specialize in custom jewelry and design services, jewelry repair, diamond buying and selling, coin and paper currency, and all precious metals. If you can imagine it, JP Jewelers can create it! JP Jewelers has an extensive collection of gold, sterling silver, platinum and vintage/antique estate jewelry at prices well below retail.

If you are a race fan, JP Jewelers also stocks special edition Supermodified and Small Block Supermodified earrings and charms available for purchase along with charms for all of your favorite racing numbers.

Additionally, JP Jewelers is always buying your broken and unwanted gold, sterling silver, platinum, coins, bullion and vintage/estate jewelry. Stop into the store for a free, no obligation quote.

For more information on JP Jewelers, visit JPWholesaleJewelers.com, like JP Jewelers on Facebook, or phone (315)-342-GOLD (6453).

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com.

