FULTON, NY- Juan A. Rivera, 75, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.

He is survived by six children, Edward Rivera, Juan (Kelly) Rivera Jr., Luis Rivera, Olivia Rivera, Emily Rivera and Angel Rivera; 12 grandchildren, Lae’sette, Jordan, Edward Jr., Tiana, Tyler, Haylee, Nathan, Cam’ron, Luis Jr., Marianna, Allyssa and Trenton; and girlfriend, Tabitha Bentley.

All services will be held privately.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

