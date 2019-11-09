Judge-elect Benedetto Grateful to Voters

To The Editor:

I wish to express my appreciation to the voters of Oswego County for electing me as our next Family Court judge.

Throughout my campaign, my mission was to speak with as many people as I could around the county and discuss ideas to help make sure our children have opportunities to thrive.

I care deeply about the plight of our families and children in need.

I will do my best to keep our children’s best interest paramount in all of my decisions, while balancing the rights of the parents and others before me.

My thanks again to the voters for believing in me.

Thomas Benedetto

