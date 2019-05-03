FULTON, NY – Judith M. Knopp, 74, of Fulton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 8, 1944, in Oswego, a daughter to the late William and Stella McCarthy Woods.

Judy enjoyed casino trips, animals, crosswords but above all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Lawrence Knopp of Fulton; three daughters, Lori (Robert) Kelly of Fulton, Kristy (James Jodway) Knopp of Fulton and Susan Bush of Georgia; six grandchildren, Nicole Connolly, Tiffany Morse, Stephanie Connolly, Brandon Schultz, Brooke Schultz and Jordan Bush; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Isabella, Jayce and Carter; two sisters, Carol Knopp and Linda Victory both of Oswego; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

