FULTON, NY – Judy A. Young, 77, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Wednesday October 30, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse, after a short illness.

Judy was born in Fulton, to the late Joseph and Blanche (Ward) Mangano.

She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Judy attended Fulton schools and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Columbia College.

She worked for Alltel where she served in many positions including traffic supervisor and sales manager for 30 years until her retirement in 1997.

Judy was a member of the Fulton Rotary Club since 1995 where she served as president from 1998-99 and 2011-12 and as secretary beginning in 2012 for several years.

She also served as an assistant district governor for Area 6 from 2001-2004.

Judy was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow and received the Rotary Community Service Award.

She had served on the voard of directors of the Fulton Family YMCA, Oswego Industries, A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital, Fulton, and the United Way of Oswego County for many years.

She was a past member of the Fulton Elks Auxiliary where she had also received the Lady Elk Award in 1988.

Judy was a past president of the International Management Council and past member of the Fulton, Phoenix and Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce.

She was an avid communicant of Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where she had served as a Pastoral Council member, church usher, lector, Bingo team leader, festival committee member and longtime chairperson of the Funeral Luncheon Committee.

Judy was the recipient of the Immaculata Medallion Award from the Syracuse Diocese in 2012 for her volunteerism to her parish.

She was predeceased by her son, James Joseph Shutts; daughter, Vickie (Hart) Frawley Gioia; step-father, Erwin Brewer; step-mother, Betty Mangano; son, James Shutts Jr.; grandson, Samuel Young; great-grandson, Jack Bobbett; and brother-in-law, Tom “Bodie” Schaffer.

Judy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert W. “Bud” Young of Fulton; two sons, Donald (Jean) Hart Jr. of Palermo, NY, and Joseph Hart of Fulton; daughter, Jennifer (John) LeBlanc of Fulton; four step-sons, Douglas (Cynthia) Young of Malta, NY, Dennis (Arlene Coppola) Young of Fulton, Danny (Connie Clancy) Young of Oswego, NY, and David (Tom Walker) Young of Palm Desert, Calif.; two step-daughters, Donna (Ernie Baum) Shue of Fulton and Debra (Dean) Burridge of Hannibal, NY; two brothers, James Mangano of Granby, NY, and Paul Mangano of Cumming, Ga.; two sisters, Teresa Schaffer of Oswego, NY, and Catherine (Gary) Hubbard of Hannibal, NY; 23 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted 9:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

The family requests that donations may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 1320, Oswego, NY 13126 or please consider bringing a non-perishable food item(s) to calling hours to help replenish our local food pantries with the upcoming holiday season and aid in the continuation of Judy’s acts of service to our community.

