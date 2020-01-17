FULTON, NY – Judy K. Dougherty, 68, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

S

he was born in 1951, in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter to the late Allen and Betty Teague Barham.

Judy was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree with continuing her education at S.U.N.Y. Oswego receiving her master’s degree in education.

Judy was employed by Fulton City School District as an elementary school teacher.

The last four years of her life was dedicated to taking care of her husband, Thomas.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Dougherty; one daughter, Erin Dougherty of Fairport; three siblings, Teresa Tibble of Florida, Bradford (Amy) Barham of Tennessee and Denise (Tom) Atkinson of Hawaii; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission, 155 Gifford St., Syracuse, New York 13202, in Judy’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

