FULTON, NY – Judy M. Bennett, 58, of Sterling, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.
She was born in 1960, a daughter to late the David and Jean Stoughtenger Sherman.
Judy is survived by her husband, Dale of Fulton; one sister, Ruth (Ronnie) Stoutenger of Sterling; two brothers, David (Tricia) Sherman of Fulton and Todd (Susan) Sherman of North Carolina; as well several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or service.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
