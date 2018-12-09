FULTON, NY – Judy M. Bennett, 58, of Sterling, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.

She was born in 1960, a daughter to late the David and Jean Stoughtenger Sherman.

Judy is survived by her husband, Dale of Fulton; one sister, Ruth (Ronnie) Stoutenger of Sterling; two brothers, David (Tricia) Sherman of Fulton and Todd (Susan) Sherman of North Carolina; as well several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

