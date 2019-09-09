FULTON, NY – Julia (Kush) Cushman, 97, of Fulton passed away peacefully at home on Saturday September 7, 2019.

Born to the late Stephen and Anna Kush, she was a life resident of Fulton and enjoyed working many, many years at Hargraves Pharmacy.

Julia’s biggest loves were cooking (ooh… those Golumpki!), dancing, The Lawrence Welk Show, but most of all Sunday afternoons and holidays spent with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Howard; sisters, Kate Siembor, Rose Siembor, Sarah Kush and Mary Kush; brother, Nick Kush.

Julia will be greatly missed by her sisters, Jean (Kush) Barrus and Josephine (Kush) Hitchcock; close niece and nephew caregivers, Stephanie Barrus-Stone and Scott Barrus; step-children, Jim Cushman and Laurie (Bill) Caron; grandchildren, Dylan and Nicole Caron; several nieces and nephews from the Siembor and Kush families.

Calling hours will be 4 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, September 13. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m, Saturday, September 14, at St. Mary’s, Cemetery, South Seventh Street, Fulton.

