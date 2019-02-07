Juliana Lee Prunner

February 7, 2019 Contributor
Juliana Lee Prunner
Juliana Lee Prunner

Juliana Lee Prunner was born in Oswego Hospital on February 5, 2019, at 1:52 p.m.

She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

She is the daughter of Deborah Calkins and Michael Prunner, of Oswego.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*