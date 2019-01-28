PHOENIX, NY – June Rose Earle-Kobusiak, 90, formally of Hinmansville, NY, passed away on Saturday Jan. 26, 2019, in the town of Volney, NY.

She was born to her late parents Vivian K. (Beaubiah) and Oscar A. LaPointe on June 1, 1928, in Syracuse, NY.

Besides living in Hinmansville, June had lived with her daughter Belinda, as well for 3 1/2 years at St. Francis Commons in Oswego, residing there the longest to date.

June was the owner/operator of Matt & June’s Grocery in

Hinmansville from 1959 to 1975.

After that she was a bookkeeper at Three Rivers Big M grocery store; then Arrowhead Tool & Die, Phoenix, and then Carwell Corp. in Schroeppel.

An active parishioner at St. Stephen’s Church, Phoenix, she

belonged to the Altar Rosary Society and sang in the choir.

June was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Baldwinsville; and the Secretary’s Association of Syracuse.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Matthew Mara Earle,

in 1998; her second husband, Louis J. Kobusiak, in 2010.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Belinda C. and Craig Ingersoll of Palermo; three grandchildren, Erin (Vilma) Ingersoll, Geoff (Tiffany) Ingersoll and Craig (Mallory) Ingersoll; five great-grandchildren, Anyssia, Teajinn, Isadora, Adaline and Finnegan; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday Jan. 31, from 2 to 4 and

6 to 8 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY.

Services begin on Friday Feb. 1, at 8:45 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, with the Rev. Andrew E. Baranski officiating.

Deacon Jeffrey Dean will assist Father Baranski.

Burial in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, Phoenix, NY.

Contributions in June’s memory to: Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621 East Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...