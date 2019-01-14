Justin Fedor Welcomed as Medical Director of Oswego Health Urgent Care Centers

OSWEGO – Oswego Health has named Family Medicine Physician Justin Fedor, D.O., as the Medical Director for its urgent care centers in Central Square and Fulton.

A native of the Liverpool area, Dr. Fedor earned his medical degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, located in Old Westbury.

He completed his family medicine residency and internship at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse.

He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

For the past three years, he has provided family medicine care at an area private family practice, while also delivering care on a per diem basis at both of Oswego Health’s urgent care locations.

Along with meeting the healthcare needs of his patients, Dr. Fedor serves as president-elect of the Onondaga County Medical Society.

Dr. Fedor said he was excited to accept the position of medical director.

“I really like the environment and the staff truly takes pride in the exceptional care they provide and in the facility itself,” he said. “I also like the fact that we offer laboratory services, and a range of medical imaging services, including general X-ray, and CT, conveniently right on site. Of course, another benefit is getting to know the communities we serve and those who seek our care.”

In his spare time, Dr. Fedor enjoys spending time with his wife and young children, as well as taking time for bowling and running.

While attending Le Moyne College he was a member of the college’s cross-country team.

An urgent care facility is where a variety of minor illness and injuries can be treated including respiratory infections, coughs and congestions and sore throats, as well as cuts or wounds that may require stitches, sprains, strains or deep bruises, rashes and insect bites.

The Central Square Medical Center is located at 3045 E. Ave., in the village of Central Square, while the Fulton Urgent Care Center is located at 510 S. Fourth St. in Fulton.

Both locations are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Combined, the two locations provide care to approximately 39,000 visitors each year.

