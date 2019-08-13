Karen Ann Jones, 63, of Camillus, passed away Friday. Born in Fulton, she was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and attended SUNY Morrisville. Karen was active in her high school’s cheerleading team, ski club and honor society. She enjoyed life by caring for people, visiting her sister in Florida, fishing, boating and spending time with her beloved cats. Karen was passionate, devoted to her faith and always put others needs before her own. She valued all of the friendships and bonds that she made throughout the course of her life.

Karen was predeceased by her infant daughter, Helen.

Surviving are her parents, Helen Jones and companion, William Pierce, both of Oswego; sister, Sharen (Jack) Frawley of Sarasota, FL; niece, Allison (Rob) Griffin of Oswego; and beloved cat, Little Guy.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, August 14 at 9 a.m. in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Fulton, where Karen will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CNY SPCA, 5878 E. Molloy Rd., Mattydale, NY 13211. To honor Karen’s memory, be kind to one another always. For everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.

